Tractors and satellite communication. Germany handed over another batch of military aid to Ukraine

Germany handed over another batch of technical military aid to Ukraine.

This is reported on the website of the countryʼs government.

The list includes four HX81 tractors and as many trailers, 12 Mercedes-Benz Zetros trucks, spare parts, 17 satellite communication terminals and an antenna amplifier.

The day before, on September 19, the German Ministry of Defense announced that the new future aid package for Ukraine will include 200 MRAP-type armored vehicles with mine protection, 50 water drones, 480 missiles with AT2 anti-tank mines to MARS MLRS, 30 thousand 155-mm shells, 105 thousand 120-mm shells and demining systems.