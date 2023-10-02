Nova Poshta opened its first branch in Hamburg, Germany

The Nova Post company opened the third Nova Post branch in Germany — in Hamburg.

"Babel" was informed about this in the press service of the company.

The address of the branch is: Hamburg, Hammerbrookstraße 73, 20097. It is possible to send and receive documents, parcels and goods up to 100 kg from Monday to Saturday. The delivery time to Ukraine is from 5 days.

By the end of the year, Nova Poshta plans to open 17 more branches in Munich, Frankfurt am Main, Cologne, Dusseldorf, Dresden, etc.

"In addition, in the near future we plan to provide our customers with the opportunity to receive parcels from Ukraine at post offices and drop-off points in stores," Serhiy Simonov, CEO of Nova Post in Germany, said.