Ukraine is working with Congress to ensure that funding for the Defense Forces is not interrupted under any circumstances

Kyiv is working with Washington so that in the future there are no situations when the Congress passes a draft law on temporary financing of the government without an aid package for Ukraine included in it. He explains this with a possible shutdown in the US.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

"The question is whether what happened in the US Congress is an isolated case or a systemic one. And I think that there was [one] case. We have extensive discussions with both sides of Congress, Republicans and Democrats. Against the background of a possible shutdown, the decision was made as it was. We are now working with both sides of Congress to make sure this does not happen again under any circumstances,” Kuleba noted.

According to him, the Ukrainian side does not feel that the support from the USA has wavered.

"The USA understands what concerns Ukraine more than Ukraine itself. It is about stability, predictability of the world. I believe that we will find the necessary solutions," said the minister.