Pentagon: The shutdown may negatively affect the training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16

The potential shutdown of US government agencies due to the shutdown will negatively affect the training of Ukrainian pilots and technical personnel who master the F-16 fighter jets.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh informed about this at a briefing.

According to her, the shutdown is the worst scenario that can happen to the Ministry of Defense. She explained that in the event of a shutdown, civilian employees involved in pilot training are forced to go on unpaid leave.

"We hope that Congress can work and find a bipartisan, bicameral way to avoid a government shutdown. But we are still working out more details about the impact on the programs,” she noted.

The day before, on September 25, the spokesman of the US State Department Matthew Miller said that the shutdown in general could affect the pace of aid to Ukraine.