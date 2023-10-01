The IMF delegation begins meetings with Ukrainian officials

The International Monetary Fund will hold meetings in Ukraine to discuss policy goals and issues with the Ukrainian authorities.

This was reported by the Fundʼs representative in the country Vagram Stepanyan, Reuters reports.

The IMF team, led by Uma Ramakrishnan, Deputy Director of the Fundʼs European Department, will begin meetings on October 1.

"High-level interaction will focus on political goals and challenges in the context of Ukraineʼs program, which is supported by the IMFʼs Extended Financing Facility," Stepanyan said.