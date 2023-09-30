In Ukraine, almost 10,000 hectares of agricultural land were demined during the invasion

In Ukraine, during the full-scale war, more than 9,992 hectares of agricultural land were demined.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During this time, 120,846 explosive objects were removed and neutralized. In the last week alone, sappers examined and cleared almost 860 hectares of agricultural lands and other territories, where they found 3,168 explosive objects.

Earlier it was reported that the total amount of expenses for demining is at least $400 million dollars. At the same time, large-scale demining can begin only after the end of hostilities.