SBU spokesman: Ukrainian agent in the ranks of Russian special forces helped expose a number of their crimes

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) found out about the sabotage at the warehouses in Svatove through a captured "LPR" militant. SBU also had its agent among the Russian special forces.

SBU spokesman Artem Dekhtyarenko told about this at the briefing.

"After the explosions in Svatove, SBU caught a militant of the ʼLPRʼ terrorist organization who knew about this tragedy. The service exposed him and received information about the involvement of the Special Operations Forces (SSO) of the Russian Federation in the attack on Svatove," he noted.

According to Dekhtyarenko, then a Ukrainian agent appeared in the ranks of the Special Operations Forces of the Russian Armed Forces. Thanks to him, SBU received information about the participants, structure and features of this organization. The agent helped document many crimes by Russian special forces. He died during further tasks.

Among other things, thanks to this penetration, the involvement of the SSO of the Russian Federation in the "terrorist attack with a jar of honey" was established. It is about an incident in 2015 in Luhansk region, when Ukrainian fighters were detonated by a "gift" from a local resident, which was actually explosives disguised as a jar of honey.

The Security Service also learned that it was Russian special forces who tried to stage a terrorist attack in the center of Kyiv in the winter of 2014. Then, according to Dekhtyarenko, a woman recruited by Russian special forces tried to set off an explosion at one of the central metro stations in the capital. The explosive was in her bag.