The US House of Representatives approved a separate tranche for Ukraine for $300 million

The US House of Representatives voted to allocate $300 million to Ukraine.

Politico writes about it.

Prior to that, this amount was withdrawn from the draft US defense budget, so the allocation of aid was voted on separately. The $826 billion defense spending bill was also passed. Despite the successful vote, Democrats believe that the Kremlin can present this step as a rejection of Ukraine by the US Congress.

"The Russians are good at propaganda. It will be played out as if America is reneging on its obligations to Ukraine," noted Democrat Adam Smith.