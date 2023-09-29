The US House of Representatives approved a separate tranche for Ukraine for $300 million

The US House of Representatives voted to allocate $300 million to Ukraine.
Politico writes about it.
Prior to that, this amount was withdrawn from the draft US defense budget, so the allocation of aid was voted on separately. The $826 billion defense spending bill was also passed. Despite the successful vote, Democrats believe that the Kremlin can present this step as a rejection of Ukraine by the US Congress.
"The Russians are good at propaganda. It will be played out as if America is reneging on its obligations to Ukraine," noted Democrat Adam Smith.
- Some Republicans from Donald Trumpʼs wing claim that the US is giving Ukraine too much aid and should focus on domestic priorities.
- Speaker of the House of Representatives from the Republican Party Kevin McCarthy during a conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky on September 21, said that he has not changed his position and will not support the approval of the $24 billion aid package to Ukraine, but instead will demand that the White House fight illegal migration.
- However, this $300 million tranche is unrelated to the additional $24 billion in funding for Ukraine that the White House requested in August.