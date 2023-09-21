Zelensky arrived at the US Congress, where he will meet with Democrats and Republicans

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi arrived at the US Congress, where he will meet with lawmakers in the House of Representatives and the Senate. This is his second visit to Washington since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

During his visit to the Capitol, the president will speak with the leaders of the Republican and Democratic parties in both houses of Congress. His speech before the senators is scheduled for 17:00 Kyiv time.

According to The Guardian, Zelenskyi has already spoken with Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy about air defense and long-range weapons. Zelenskyi spoke about the situation at the front and described how the fighting is going on now.

After talks with Democrats and Republicans from both chambers, Zelenskyi will meet with Joe Biden at the White House. It is expected that the US president will announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine. The media wrote that the announcement of deliveries of ATACMS ballistic missiles was unlikely.