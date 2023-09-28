An American soldier extradited by North Korea has returned to the United States

American soldier Travis King, who fled to North Korea from South Korea, was extradited to the United States.
This is reported by the BBC.
CNN posted a video of Travis getting off the plane in San Antonio, Texas.
According to the US military, Private King will be examined at the Army Medical Center in San Antonio.
An unnamed administration official said that after months of "intense diplomacy" King had been returned to the US and his family had been notified. The deal for Kingʼs release was brokered by Swedish officials who traveled to North Korea and brought him to its border with China.
Travisʼ mother, Claudine Gates, said she will "always be grateful" to the US military and its partners "for a job well done."
- Previously, Private 2nd Class Travis King served nearly two months in a South Korean prison for the attack. He was released on July 17 and was about to be sent home to Texas, where he could potentially face additional military disciplinary action and discharge from the service. King was escorted to an airport in South Korea, but escaped from the airport while going through customs before joining a tour of the Demilitarized Zone in the Korean border village of Panmunjom.
- On September 27, it became known that North Korea decided to deport American soldier Travis King. However, how the procedure will take place and where exactly he will be deported was not reported.