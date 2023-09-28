An American soldier extradited by North Korea has returned to the United States

American soldier Travis King, who fled to North Korea from South Korea, was extradited to the United States.

This is reported by the BBC.

CNN posted a video of Travis getting off the plane in San Antonio, Texas.

According to the US military, Private King will be examined at the Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

An unnamed administration official said that after months of "intense diplomacy" King had been returned to the US and his family had been notified. The deal for Kingʼs release was brokered by Swedish officials who traveled to North Korea and brought him to its border with China.

Travisʼ mother, Claudine Gates, said she will "always be grateful" to the US military and its partners "for a job well done."