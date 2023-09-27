North Korea extradits US serviceman who escaped from South Korea

North Korea has decided to deport American serviceman Travis King, who escaped to North Korea from South Korea during a tour of the demilitarized zone.

This was reported by "Reuters" with reference to the North Korean state media KCNA.

According to their data, King admitted that he entered the country illegally. He came to North Korea because he allegedly suffered "inhumane treatment and manifestations of racism" in the US military, KCNA stated, citing an investigation into the matter. The publication notes that King would like to be granted asylum in North Korea or elsewhere for the same reason.

However, KCNA did not specify how, when or where King would be deported.