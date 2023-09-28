The anti-corruption register of the NAPC has been activated again on the “Diia” portal

The Unified State Register of persons who have committed corruption or corruption-related offenses has become operational again on the "Diia" portal.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Now everyone can check whether a person or business is involved in corruption, so as not to cooperate with enterprises and people who have a corrupt background. The register will also help journalists and the public to expose corruption schemes," Fedorov noted.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine, access to many registers has been closed. According to the minister, his department is working with the Defense and Security Forces to open access to the registers as much as possible.