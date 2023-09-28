The anti-corruption register of the NAPC has been activated again on the “Diia” portal

The Unified State Register of persons who have committed corruption or corruption-related offenses has become operational again on the "Diia" portal.
This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.
"Now everyone can check whether a person or business is involved in corruption, so as not to cooperate with enterprises and people who have a corrupt background. The register will also help journalists and the public to expose corruption schemes," Fedorov noted.
Since the beginning of the full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine, access to many registers has been closed. According to the minister, his department is working with the Defense and Security Forces to open access to the registers as much as possible.
- The register of corrupt persons contains information on all natural and legal persons who have committed corruption offenses. The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NAPC) has been working on this register since February 2019.
- On September 4, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption opened public access to the Register of Corrupt Persons. And on September 6, NAPC launched the "Single portal for whistleblower reports". Thanks to it, people can report recorded facts of corruption.