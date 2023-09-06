NAPC has launched a portal where Ukrainians can report corruption

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has launched the "United Whistleblower Reporting Portal". Thanks to it, people can report recorded facts of corruption.

This was reported by the press service of the NAPC.

A whistleblower can send messages anonymously. It will reach specialists who are responsible for detecting corruption, as well as the NAPC, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), the National Police and the Prosecutorʼs Office.

NAPC states that more than 92 000 organizations will connect to the portal within 180 working days from the day of launch. Institutions will be connected in stages.

Any person can report corruption, because there are no restrictions in the legislation. However, not everyone can acquire whistleblower status, for which a person can receive a reward.

Whistleblower status in criminal proceedings is the first and foremost condition for receiving a reward. The amount of the reward itself is 10% of the monetary amount of the subject of the corruption offense (or of the damage caused to the state), but no more than 3 000 minimum wages, which is 20 million hryvnias.

The reward will be paid based on the results of the court proceedings.