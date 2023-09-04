NAPC has opened access to the register of corrupt persons

Today, September 4, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) opened public access to the Register of Corrupt Persons.

This was reported by the press service of the agency.

The registry was closed with the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

NAPC notes that closed access to the register has complicated the activities of state bodies. This register was used when appointing a person to a certain state position and during state procurement.

When restoring access to the NAPC, security aspects were taken into account, the agency reported. Therefore, the register will not display information about the place of work, the position in which the person committed the offense.

Currently, the register contains more than 46 000 entries, of which more than 15 000 are related to criminal offenses.