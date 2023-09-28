US ambassador: NATO will increase production of ammunition for itself and Ukraine

NATO countries will increase the production of ammunition both for Ukraine and for the member countries of the Alliance, which have transferred a significant part of their weapons to the Ukrainian forces.

US Ambassador to NATO Julian Smith told about it, as "Voice of America" reports.

"Weʼve seen cases where NATO allies have provided the Ukrainians with everything they can, bilaterally, which has created some shortages in their own supplies. So NATO has launched what we call the Defense Production Action Plan, focusing on ammunition shortages,” she noted.

Production will be strengthened at the expense of private sector production lines.