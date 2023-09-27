White House: The list of priority reforms for Ukraine is not a condition for military aid

The White House stated that the list of priority reforms for Ukraine is not a condition for military aid in the future.

This is reported by "Voice of America".

A representative of the US National Security Council noted that this document is a working version of a list of "priority reforms" that was submitted for "discussion and feedback" at a recent meeting.

"This list is not a condition for future military aid. Reforms are needed for the European integration of Ukraine," the Voice of America correspondent quotes his source as saying.