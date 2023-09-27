White House: The list of priority reforms for Ukraine is not a condition for military aid

The White House stated that the list of priority reforms for Ukraine is not a condition for military aid in the future.
This is reported by "Voice of America".
A representative of the US National Security Council noted that this document is a working version of a list of "priority reforms" that was submitted for "discussion and feedback" at a recent meeting.
"This list is not a condition for future military aid. Reforms are needed for the European integration of Ukraine," the Voice of America correspondent quotes his source as saying.
- On September 25, the media published a letter with a list of reforms that Ukraine should implement in order to continue receiving military aid. They wrote that the letter was sent by Mike Pyle, the White Houseʼs deputy national security advisor for international economic affairs.
- The US Embassy in Ukraine noted that this list was provided as a basis for consultations with the Ukrainian government and key partners within the framework of supporting Ukraine and its efforts to integrate into Europe. The goal is called "setting priorities and consolidating reform steps together with Ukraine and key stakeholders."