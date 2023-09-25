The media published a list of reforms that partners expect from Ukraine in exchange for military aid

The media published a letter with a list of reforms that Ukraine should make in order to continue receiving military aid. They write that the letter was sent by Mike Pyle, the White Houseʼs deputy national security adviser for international economic affairs.

Peopleʼs deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak responded to the letter by saying that it is not only the USAʼs position, as it was sent to the address of the Donor Coordination Platform. It includes the European Union, the countries of the G7 and the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and others.

The document specifies the priorities for implementing reforms: 0-3 months, 3-6 months, one year, 18 months. The reforms relate to the work of the NABU, NACP, SAPO, the High Council of Justice, the Supreme Court of Ukraine, and other judicial bodies.

The letter also talks about reforming the power bloc, particularly the SBU and the Ministry of Defense, as well as state enterprises.