The State Budget for 2024 will include the amount of international aid at this yearʼs level — at least $42 billion

The amount of necessary international aid will be included in the state budget for 2024 at the level of at least the current year. That is, at least $42 billion.

The Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko informed about this in an interview with "Radio Liberty".

"Currently, we have $42 billion in external financing needs. Next year, we are planning an equal amount," said the minister. He explained this by the fact that the budget of the security and defense sector is also planned at the level of 2023 — $1.6 trillion — and these are expenses that Ukraine must finance itself.

At the same time, according to Marchenko, receipts due to international aid have not yet been confirmed. But this was also the case during the preparation of the budget for 2023 — the state did not have confidence that there would be aid for each item of expenditure.

"The year 2024 is the only understanding so far that we have aid from the EU, 50 billion euros for four years. There is the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which helps us collect these obligations. I hope there will be USA. I really hope! It is very important. Because the US gives grant aid. But this is not a given," he noted.