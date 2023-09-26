The United States reacted to the list of reforms that Ukraineʼs partners are waiting for

The media circulated a letter with a list of reforms that Ukraine should implement in order to attract military aid in the future. The US Embassy in Ukraine reacted to this, but did not confirm the veracity of the published documents.

"The United States provided a proposed list of priority reforms for discussion and feedback at the Multilateral Coordination Platform of Donors for Ukraine in Brussels," the press service noted.

The list was provided as a basis for consultations with the Ukrainian government and key partners in support of Ukraine and its efforts to integrate into Europe.

The goal is called "setting priorities and consolidating reform steps together with Ukraine and key stakeholders."

