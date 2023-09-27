SBU detained the adjusters of the attack on Kyiv on September 21. They face life imprisonment

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained two Russian agents who were adjusting the air attack of the occupiers on Kyiv on the night of September 21.

This was reported in the press service of SBU.

The agents turned out to be two local residents who worked for the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (known as GRU). They sent the coordinates to the Russians for an attack on the capital. The occupiers targeted life support facilities, including energy facilities.

These people came to the attention of the military intelligence of the Russian Federation because of their anti-Ukrainian posts on social networks. A representative of the Russian GRU remotely recruited both men and tasked them with gathering intelligence in Kyiv.

The agents sent their Russian "curator" photos and geolocations of energy facilities and tracked the locations and movements of the Defense Forces in the capital region. Also, under the guise of everyday conversations, they asked their acquaintances for the necessary information.

For each completed task, the attackers received money from Russia, which was transferred to their bank cards from anonymous payers.

So far, the investigators of the Security Service have notified both detainees of the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 28 and Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed by a group of persons under martial law according to a prior conspiracy).

Russian agents are in custody. They face life imprisonment.