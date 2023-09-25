A resident of Zaporizhzhia was sentenced to life imprisonment for adjusting Russian missiles at a defense plant

The court found guilty of treason (Part 2, Article 111 of the Criminal Code) of a resident of Zaporizhzhia, who passed on information to the Russians about the locations and movements of the Ukrainian military in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as adjusted fire (missiles) at a defense plant.

The press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) writes about this.

The man was sentenced to life imprisonment with confiscation of property. He pleaded not guilty.

The state traitor turned out to be an employee of the Zaporizhzhia defense enterprise, at whose production shops he pointed Russian missiles. When Ukrainian military equipment was being repaired there, he gave the occupiers data on its quantity and condition.

The man also adjusted missile strikes on energy facilities in the region — reported the results to the occupiers.

Zaporizhzhia resident were recruited by the Russian special service after the start of a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.