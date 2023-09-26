Canada will provide funds for the completion of the Holodomor Museum

The Government of Canada will allocate money for the completion of the second stage of the Holodomor Genocide Museum.

The press service of the museum writes about it.

Such agreements were reached during the trip of President Volodymyr Zelensky to Ottawa.

"I especially want to thank the Canadian government for its willingness to allocate funds for the Holodomor-genocide Museum, for the completion of this museum. It is symbolic that it is Canada that will support Ukraine in preserving its historical memory," Zelensky noted.