Canada will provide funds for the completion of the Holodomor Museum

The Government of Canada will allocate money for the completion of the second stage of the Holodomor Genocide Museum.
The press service of the museum writes about it.
Such agreements were reached during the trip of President Volodymyr Zelensky to Ottawa.
"I especially want to thank the Canadian government for its willingness to allocate funds for the Holodomor-genocide Museum, for the completion of this museum. It is symbolic that it is Canada that will support Ukraine in preserving its historical memory," Zelensky noted.
- In July, the president promised a draft law on financing the Holodomor Museum, namely, the allocation of an additional 573.9 million hryvnias.
- On July 13, the Verkhovna Rada supported the allocation of over half a billion hryvnias for the completion of the Holodomor Museum. The deputy head of the "Servant of the People" faction Yevhenia Kravchuk, stated that "the initiative does not foresee a general increase in state budget expenditures for the current year."
- Prior to this, the budget committee recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt draft law No. 9437 on amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2023".
- Canada recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people in June 2003.