Zelensky promised a draft law on the allocation of over half a billion hryvnias for the Holodomor museum

President Volodymyr Zelensky vetoed draft law No. 9437 on the allocation of an additional 573.9 million hryvnias for the completion of the National Holodomor Genocide Museum.
The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.
The draft law provided for amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2023".
- On July 13, the Verkhovna Rada supported the allocation of over half a billion hryvnias for the completion of the Holodomor Museum. The deputy head of the "Servant of the People" faction Yevheniia Kravchuk stated that "the initiative does not foresee a general increase in state budget expenditures for the current year."
- Prior to this, the budget committee recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt draft law No. 9437 on amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2023".