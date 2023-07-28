News

Zelensky promised a draft law on the allocation of over half a billion hryvnias for the Holodomor museum

Liza Brovko
President Volodymyr Zelensky vetoed draft law No. 9437 on the allocation of an additional 573.9 million hryvnias for the completion of the National Holodomor Genocide Museum.

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

The draft law provided for amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2023".