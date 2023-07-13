The Verkhovna Rada supported the allocation of over half a billion hryvnias for the completion of the Holodomor Museum

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) voted to allocate an additional 573.9 million hryvnias for the completion of the construction of the National Holodomor Museum. Official events will be held on its platform to mark the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor of 1932-1933.

This was reported by the deputy head of the "Servant of the People" faction Yevhenia Kravchuk.

MPs adopted as a basis and in general the draft law on amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2023".

"It will also reassure skeptics who worry about the state treasury: the initiative does not foresee a general increase in state budget expenditures for the current year. But its implementation will help to quickly complete the already started construction works, put the facility into operation and honor the memory of the millions of victims of the tragedy," the deputy noted.