The former regional military commissar of Dnipro is suspected of illegal enrichment for 8.8 million hryvnias

The former head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Territorial Center of Procurement was suspected of illegal enrichment (Part 1 of Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code), for which he faces up to 3 years in prison.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, he and his family were found to have property worth more than their legal income.

During a year and a half of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the suspect, according to the conclusion of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, acquired assets worth more than 8.8 million hryvnias. So far, the suspect has received a request to choose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention.