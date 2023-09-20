Two employees of the Sambir Military Committee were suspected of torturing men

The State Bureau of Investigation reported the suspicion of torture (Part 2 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code) and illegal deprivation of liberty (Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code) to two employees of the Sambir Military Committee. They face up to 10 years in prison.

This was reported by the press service of the bureau.

They are the deputy head of one of the departments of the Sambir district recruiting center, as well as a military serviceman-driver of this department. They illegally detained and tortured two men on the premises of the Military Commissariat.

The victims are residents of Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih who tried to cross the border and get to Poland illegally. The men were detained by border guards and sent to the military commissariat to be registered for military service. There, they tried to force them to "voluntarily" pass the military medical commission for further mobilization. One of the victims was held in the premises of the Military Commissariat for ten days and the other for seven.

On Tuesday, September 19, under the "supervision" of the leader, the military driver beat both men. He beat one of them on the body and face, threatening him with a weapon. The video of this beating got into social networks. Another man was hit in the head.

The servicemen were detained on September 20.