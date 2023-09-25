The night attack on Odesa affected 9 objects protected by UNESCO

Nine objects of cultural heritage from the UNESCO protection zone were damaged by the Russiansʼ nighttime missile and drone attack in Odesa.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine.
Affected:
- Vorontsov Palace (1824—1829), ave. Vorontsovsky, 2;
- Marini House, Ashkinazi (end of the 19th century), Primorsky Boulevard, 3;
- House of Serato and Verani (1824—1826), Primorsky Boulevard, 4;
- Lerhe Profitable House (1823-1826), 5 Primorsky Boulevard;
- Sontag House (1826-1827, 1850), Primorskyi Boulevard, 6;
- Zavadovsky House (1830), Primorskyi Boulevard, 8;
- Palace (volume of the facade building) (1829—1830), Primorsky Boulevard, 9;
- Lopukhin Palace, Ralli, London Hotel (1827, 1851, 1898—1899), 11 Primorsky Boulevard;
- Zolotaryov House, Masa (1820s, 1872), Primorskyi Boulevard, 12.
All these buildings are architectural monuments of national significance. In the rooms, windows were damaged or broken by the blast wave. In addition, in the Nerubaiske Territorial Community of the Odesa region, the village cultural center and the Nerubaiske School of Arts were damaged.
- On the night of September 25, the Russians launched 12 Kalibr cruise missiles, two P-800 Onyx anti-ship missiles and 19 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones over Odesa and the region. Air defense forces shot down 11 Kalibr missiles and all 19 drones. The attack destroyed the Odesa sea station and its hotel, granaries, and debris fell on the warehouses of one of the enterprises and a private house in the suburbs of Odesa. In addition, a number of buildings were damaged by the blast wave.