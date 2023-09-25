The night attack on Odesa affected 9 objects protected by UNESCO

Nine objects of cultural heritage from the UNESCO protection zone were damaged by the Russiansʼ nighttime missile and drone attack in Odesa.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine.

Affected:

Vorontsov Palace (1824—1829), ave. Vorontsovsky, 2;

Marini House, Ashkinazi (end of the 19th century), Primorsky Boulevard, 3;

House of Serato and Verani (1824—1826), Primorsky Boulevard, 4;

Lerhe Profitable House (1823-1826), 5 Primorsky Boulevard;

Sontag House (1826-1827, 1850), Primorskyi Boulevard, 6;

Zavadovsky House (1830), Primorskyi Boulevard, 8;

Palace (volume of the facade building) (1829—1830), Primorsky Boulevard, 9;

Lopukhin Palace, Ralli, London Hotel (1827, 1851, 1898—1899), 11 Primorsky Boulevard;

Zolotaryov House, Masa (1820s, 1872), Primorskyi Boulevard, 12.

All these buildings are architectural monuments of national significance. In the rooms, windows were damaged or broken by the blast wave. In addition, in the Nerubaiske Territorial Community of the Odesa region, the village cultural center and the Nerubaiske School of Arts were damaged.