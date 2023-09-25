The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has declared the leadership of the International Criminal Court wanted

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has declared the leadership of the International Criminal Court (ICC) wanted.

Mediazona writes about this.

The head of the International Criminal Court Piotr Hofmanskyi, the first vice president Luz Del Carmen Ibáñez Carranza, and judge Bertram Schmitt are wanted. The cards state that they are wanted under an article of the Criminal Code of Russia, but under which article it is not specified.