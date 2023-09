In Kyiv, on Saturday, September 23, a temperature record was set again.

The Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory reported this on September 25.

The average daily air temperature turned out to be the highest during the observation period for this day and amounted to +20.6 °С, which exceeded the previous record of 1927 by 0.2 °С, and the climatic norm — by 7.1 °С.