Heat in Kyiv breaks records for the third day in a row

Three temperature records were again set in Kyiv on August 29.

This was reported in the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevsky.

On the night of August 29, the temperature did not drop below +22.8 °C in the capital. The previous record value of 2015 was exceeded by 2.7 °С. In the afternoon, the maximum air temperature reached +35.9 °C, which is 2.2 °C higher than the 1992 record.

The average daily air temperature on this day turned out to be the highest in the entire history of observations — +29.6 °C. This is 4.2 °С higher than the previous record of 1992, and 11.6 °С higher than the climatic norm.