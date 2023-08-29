Several temperature records were set in Kyiv for the second day in a row

Three temperature records were set in Kyiv on Monday, August 28. The Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory reported this on August 29.

Monday night was the warmest in the capital, as the temperature did not drop below +21.3 °C. The previous record value of 1943 and 2022 was exceeded by 1.4 °С.

The maximum air temperature in the afternoon reached +35.7 °C, which is 0.6 °C higher than the previous record of 1943.

The average daily air temperature turned out to be the highest during the observations and amounted to +27.8 °C, which exceeded the climatic norm by 9.3 °C.

Before that, Kyivʼs temperature records were set on Sunday, August 27. Among other things, then the average daily air temperature reached +26.9 °C.