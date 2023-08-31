New temperature records were set in Kyiv. There have been 11 of them in the last four days

Two temperature records were again set in Kyiv on Wednesday, August 30. The Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevskyi reported this on August 31.

The night on Wednesday was the warmest — the temperature did not drop below +21.4 °C. The previous record value of 1956 was exceeded by 2 °С.

The average daily air temperature turned out to be the highest during the observation period for this day and amounted to +26.4 °С, which exceeded the previous record of 1992 by 0.6 °С, and the climatic norm — by 8.4 °С.

This is already 11 temperature records in the capital for four days in a row (records were also recorded on August 27, 28 and 29).