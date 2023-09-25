NYT: The first Abrams tanks have arrived in Ukraine

The first American Abrams tanks arrived in Ukraine several months earlier than expected.

This was reported to The New York Times (NYT) by two US defense officials.

According to their data, the tanks left for Ukraine on Saturday, September 23. In total, the United States promised to send 31 tanks. It is not specified how many cars are in the first batch.

The delivery of the Abrams was not officially announced, so US officials spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity. Ukrainian officials declined to comment.

Subsequently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the transfer of the first Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

"There are good news from Minister Umerov. Abrams are already in Ukraine and are preparing to reinforce our brigades. I am grateful to the allies for fulfilling the agreements! We are looking for new contracts, expanding the geography of supply," he wrote in Telegram.