NYT: The first Abrams tanks have arrived in Ukraine

The first American Abrams tanks arrived in Ukraine several months earlier than expected.
This was reported to The New York Times (NYT) by two US defense officials.
According to their data, the tanks left for Ukraine on Saturday, September 23. In total, the United States promised to send 31 tanks. It is not specified how many cars are in the first batch.
The delivery of the Abrams was not officially announced, so US officials spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity. Ukrainian officials declined to comment.
Subsequently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the transfer of the first Abrams tanks to Ukraine.
"There are good news from Minister Umerov. Abrams are already in Ukraine and are preparing to reinforce our brigades. I am grateful to the allies for fulfilling the agreements! We are looking for new contracts, expanding the geography of supply," he wrote in Telegram.
- On January 25, 2023, US President Joe Biden announced the decision to transfer 31 M1 Abrams tanks and necessary spare parts to support tanks on the battlefield to Ukraine. The delay in the delivery of Abrams to Ukraine is related to the removal of technologies that can reach the Russians.
- A representative of the Ministry of Defense and another person familiar with the progress of the discussions told Politico that the first ten vehicles should arrive in Ukraine in mid-September.
- On September 1, a group of Ukrainian military personnel completed a training program on American M1 Abrams tanks. Almost 200 Ukrainians trained on training tanks at the training grounds of the US Army in Germany.