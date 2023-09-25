“Babel” sources in MDI: A drone attacked the command of the air regiment of the Russians in Kursk

The source of "Babel" in the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) reported that on September 24, at the "Halino" airfield in the Kursk region, a drone attacked the premises where the leadership of the 14th Guards Fighter Aviation Regiment named after Zhdanov was located.
There were wounded or killed:
- commander of the 14th aviation regiment;
- one of his deputies;
- a group of aviator officers;
- a representative of FSB military counterintelligence;
- airport workers.
At the moment, intelligence is clarifying the data on their condition. Note that this regiment is armed with Su-30SM aircraft.
- On the morning of September 25, explosions were also heard in the Russian city of Kursk — these are the consequences of a direct hit by a Ukrainian drone into the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.