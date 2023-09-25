News

“Babel” sources in MDI: A drone attacked the command of the air regiment of the Russians in Kursk

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

The source of "Babel" in the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) reported that on September 24, at the "Halino" airfield in the Kursk region, a drone attacked the premises where the leadership of the 14th Guards Fighter Aviation Regiment named after Zhdanov was located.

There were wounded or killed:

  • commander of the 14th aviation regiment;
  • one of his deputies;
  • a group of aviator officers;
  • a representative of FSB military counterintelligence;
  • airport workers.

At the moment, intelligence is clarifying the data on their condition. Note that this regiment is armed with Su-30SM aircraft.