“Babel” sources: Drones hit the building of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs in Kursk

Explosions rang out in Kursk, Russia.

Governor Roman Starovoit informed about the attack by Ukrainian drones. According to him, air defense was working in the city, several buildings were damaged. There is no information about the victims.

Babelʼs sources in the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) reported that the building of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs in Kursk had been hit.

Local Telegram channels publish photos of the wreckage:

