GUR reported a successful sabotage operation in the Moscow and Kaluga regions of Russia

On the night of September 24, unknown saboteurs conducted a successful operation in the Moscow and Kaluga regions of Russia.

This was reported in the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, a fuel station in a military town was destroyed in Kalininka, Moscow region. And on the territory of military unit 42702 in the city of Kaluga, four vehicles with trailers were destroyed.

The GUR promised photos and videos of the sabotage operation.