As a result of Ukraineʼs attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in Sevastopol, at least 9 people were killed, and another 16 were injured.

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov reported this in a comment to the Ukrainian service of "Voice of America".

Among the wounded is the commander of the group, Colonel-General (Aleksandr) Romanchuk, he is in a very serious condition, the chief of staff, Lieutenant-General (Oleg) Tsekov, is unconscious.

Oleksandr Romanchuk is the commander of a group of Russian forces in the Zaporizhzhia region, and was promoted to the rank of colonel-general in 2023. Lieutenant-General Oleg Tsekov is the commander of the 200th Marine Brigade of the Coastal Forces of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy.

At the same time, Budanov did not confirm reports about the alleged death of the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Viktor Sokolov. There is currently no information about his condition in the GUR.