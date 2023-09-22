Canada introduced new sanctions against Russia. The list includes 42 people and 21 organizations

Canada introduced new sanctions against Russia — 42 people and 21 legal entities were subject to restrictions.

This is reported on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country.

The Moscow State Institute of International Relations, the Higher School of Economics, the Russian Geographical Society and the Valdai discussion club, at the meetings of which Putin speaks, Yunarmiya, the Young Guard of United Russia and the Movement of the First, the publication Vzglyad and "Komsomolska Pravda", Russian Institute of Strategic Studies and other companies and organizations.

Also on the list, there are the Rector of the Institute of International Relations Anatoliy Torkunov; Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov, head of the Russian Federation of Labor Yevhen Primakov, child rights ombudsman in Yakutia Tuyaara Vasiliev, childrenʼs rights commissioner in the Tyumen region Andriy Stepanov, childrenʼs ombudsman in the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous District Lyudmila Nizamova, Chief of Staff of the Yunarmy Mykyta Nagorny and others.

At a press conference, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the list includes Russians involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children.