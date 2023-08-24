Canada imposed sanctions against subsidiaries of “Rosatom”

Canada is imposing additional sanctions against four people and 29 organizations with direct ties to Russiaʼs military-industrial complex, its financial and nuclear sectors.

This is stated on the government website.

Subsidiary companies of "Rosatom", in particular those that sell Russian nuclear technologies abroad, have become subject to sanctions in Canada.

Canada has also imposed sanctions on companies that develop goods for both civilian and military purposes. Among them is "Promtechnologiya", which produced weapons for the PMC "Wagner".

The colonel of the Russian Armed Forces, who was the commander of the 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade, which was connected with the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 (July 17, 2014) over eastern Ukraine, also came under Canadian sanctions.