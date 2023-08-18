Canada imposed new sanctions against Russian government officials and judges

Canada has imposed new sanctions against 15 Russians and three Russian companies, the Canadian government informed.
The list of restrictions included high-ranking officials of the Russian government, officials of the judicial system and the investigative committee.
In addition, sanctions were imposed against judges, in particular, of the Basmanny District Court in Moscow, the Khamovnytskyi District Court, and the Moscow City Court.
- On July 20, the European Union, the United States and Canada introduced new sanctions against Russia. The US Treasury has added 18 people, 95 companies, and 14 sea vessels to the sanctions list.