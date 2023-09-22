Ministry of Defense of Russia: The troops of Nagorno-Karabakh began to surrender weapons and equipment

The Ministry of Defense of Russia announced that the armed units of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic have begun to surrender weapons and military equipment. This is reported by the state media of the Russian Federation.

"In fulfillment of the agreements reached, the armed formations of Karabakh began to surrender their weapons under the control of Russian peacekeepers," the department said.

Six units of armored vehicles, more than 800 units of small arms and anti-tank weapons, as well as almost 5,000 rounds of ammunition have already been allegedly handed over.

In addition, the military department of the Russian Federation reported on the delivery by the Russian contingent of more than 50 tons of humanitarian goods for civilian Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, in particular through the Lachyn corridor, which was blocked for 10 months.

The disarmament of Nagorno-Karabakh troops was one of the conditions of the ceasefire. Azerbaijan also demanded to dissolve the so-called government of NKR.