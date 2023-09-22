Ukraine will receive the 47th package of military aid from the USA. The list

The United States informed about a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $325 million.
The press service of the US Ministry of Defense writes about it.
The package will include:
- AIM-9M air defense missiles;
- additional ammunition for high-mobility HIMARS missile and artillery systems;
- Avenger air defense systems;
- 50-caliber machine guns to counter drones;
- 155-mm artillery shells, including cluster DPICM;
- 105 mm caliber artillery shells;
- tube-launched missiles with optical tracking and wire guidance (TOW);
- Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;
- more than 3 million cartridges for small arms;
- 59 light tactical vehicles;
- explosive munitions to remove obstacles;
- parts, maintenance and other field equipment.
This is already the 47th package of military aid provided to Ukraine from the Pentagonʼs reserves since August 2021. Total assistance has already reached $46 billion.
- In the previous package, the USA transferred to Ukraine depleted uranium ammunition for Abrams tanks, TOW missiles, ammunition for HIMARS and others.
- Before that, the USA provided military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $325 million. The package included ammunition for NASAMS and HIMARS, Stinger anti-aircraft systems, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, etc.