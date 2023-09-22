Ukraine will receive the 47th package of military aid from the USA. The list

The United States informed about a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $325 million.

The press service of the US Ministry of Defense writes about it.

The package will include:

AIM-9M air defense missiles;

additional ammunition for high-mobility HIMARS missile and artillery systems;

Avenger air defense systems;

50-caliber machine guns to counter drones;

155-mm artillery shells, including cluster DPICM;

105 mm caliber artillery shells;

tube-launched missiles with optical tracking and wire guidance (TOW);

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

more than 3 million cartridges for small arms;

59 light tactical vehicles;

explosive munitions to remove obstacles;

parts, maintenance and other field equipment.

This is already the 47th package of military aid provided to Ukraine from the Pentagonʼs reserves since August 2021. Total assistance has already reached $46 billion.