Ukraine will receive the 47th package of military aid from the USA. The list

Liza Brovko
The United States informed about a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $325 million.

The press service of the US Ministry of Defense writes about it.

The package will include:

  • AIM-9M air defense missiles;
  • additional ammunition for high-mobility HIMARS missile and artillery systems;
  • Avenger air defense systems;
  • 50-caliber machine guns to counter drones;
  • 155-mm artillery shells, including cluster DPICM;
  • 105 mm caliber artillery shells;
  • tube-launched missiles with optical tracking and wire guidance (TOW);
  • Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;
  • more than 3 million cartridges for small arms;
  • 59 light tactical vehicles;
  • explosive munitions to remove obstacles;
  • parts, maintenance and other field equipment.

This is already the 47th package of military aid provided to Ukraine from the Pentagonʼs reserves since August 2021. Total assistance has already reached $46 billion.