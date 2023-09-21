In Melitopol, the SBU and ZSU struck a Russian base. The commander of the 58th army of the Russian Federation is wounded

The other day, the Security Service and the Armed Forces struck a secret Russian base in Melitopol, Babelʼs sources in the SBU reported.

The SBU learned about the headquarters of the occupiers at the motor plant. The information was passed on to the military. Rockets hit the headquarters.

The commander of the 58th army of the Russian Federation, which is fighting in the Zaporizhzhia direction, was wounded. The interlocutor of "Babel" did not mention his name, but it is probably about Russian colonel-general Yevgeny Nikiforov. The chief of staff was also wounded. A few dozen more Russian officers were injured. About ten of them died.