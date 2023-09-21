The Russians attacked Kherson. Three people were killed. There are wounded

The Russian occupiers shelled Kherson during the night of September 21.

The head of the Kherson City Military Administration writes about this, and the head of the Regional Military Administration adds that the Russians targeted the dormitory building.

As a result of the shelling, three people were killed and five more were injured, the regional prosecutorʼs office said.

Among the wounded is a 61-year-old woman from Kherson who was hospitalized in serious condition. Two women aged 44 and 57, as well as a 49-year-old man with moderate injuries, were taken to the hospital. The 81-year-old woman was treated on the spot.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the Russians were hitting residential areas. As a result, private and multi-apartment houses were damaged, cars were burnt.