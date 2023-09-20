The number of victims of the Russian attack has increased in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region

The rescue work at the site of the Russian attack that took place the day before in Kupyansk (Kharkiv region), on September 19, was completed.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

Telegram / Олег Синєгубов

Rescuers found the bodies of two more dead civilian men. The total number of victims of the Russian strike increased to eight people — six men and two women. Two of the dead were volunteers evacuating people.

According to Synehubov, the occupiers hit Kupyansk with a Grom-E1 missile.