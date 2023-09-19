In Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, at least six people were killed by Russian shelling

Around 1:00 p.m. on September 19, Russian troops shelled Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. Two women and four men died.

This was reported to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Previously, the enemy struck with a KAB-500 guided aerial bomb. The impact destroyed the bridge over the Oskil River.

In particular, the occupiers fired at the car of volunteers evacuating civilians, Serhii Bolvinov, the head of the investigative department of the police of the Kharkiv region, said. Currently, investigators, forensics, and explosives experts are working at the scene; the review is ongoing. The bodies of the dead are still being retrieved from the river. Therefore, Bolvinov warns that the number of victims may increase.