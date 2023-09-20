General Staff: Russians attacked Ukraine with 24 drones, 17 of them were shot down by air defense. There are hits in Poltava region

On the night of September 20, Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 17 kamikaze drones out of 24 launched by Russia.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Information regarding the consequences of this attack is currently being clarified.

The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin reports that an oil refinery in Kremenchuk was hit. There was a fire there. Rescuers are working on the spot.