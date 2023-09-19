Air Force: During the night, air defenses destroyed 27 of 30 Shahed drones

On the night of September 19, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Shahed kamikaze drones and an Iskander-M ballistic missile.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians launched 30 attack drones from the southeastern direction (Prymorsko-Akhtarsk, Russian Federation), and a missile from Crimea. She was flying in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.

Air defense forces shot down 27 Shahed in southern, central and western regions. An operational-tactical reconnaissance UAV was also destroyed.

Explosions rang out in Kryvyi Rih — there was a hit that caused a fire in a high-rise building. The blast wave damaged the facades of three buildings.

