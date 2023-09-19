The occupiers attacked Lviv with drones. There is a victim

At dawn on September 19, the Russian occupiers attacked the Lviv region with Shahed drones. The air defence worked in Lviv and the region.

The head of the Regional Military Administration writes about this.

A fire broke out at an industrial warehouse in Lviv due to an attack. A woman and a 26-year-old man with an open fracture of a limb were pulled out from under the rubble. He was hospitalized.

Preliminary, the woman was not injured. All specialized services work on site.

In Lviv, the movement of vans along the Horodotskyi Street was blocked from the intersection with St. Paton to the ring in both directions due to the work of special equipment.