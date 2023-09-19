The European Commission proposes to extend the temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees until March 2025

The European Commission proposed to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians in the European Union until March 3, 2025.

This was reported by the EC press service on September 19.

"The Commission considers that the reasons for temporary protection persist and that the temporary protection should therefore be prolonged as a necessary and appropriate response to the current, volatile situation, which is not yet conducive to the safe and durable return of those enjoying temporary protection in the EU," it said.

Now, the proposal of the European Commission must be approved by the European Council. The proposal to extend the mechanism was announced on September 13 by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.